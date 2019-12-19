Jim Carrey hit Donald Trump with a mocking new cartoon on Wednesday night as the House voted to impeach the president over the Ukraine scandal.
The actor-artist depicted Trump as Frankenstein’s monster ― complete with bolts in his neck ― choking his maker, who bears a striking resemblance to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“That night, Donald had a very strange dream,” Carrey captioned the art:
The House voted largely along party lines to impeach Trump on two articles ― abuse of power, linked to his pressuring of Ukraine’s government to announce a probe into his potential Democratic 2020 rival Joe Biden, and obstruction of justice, related to his administration’s stonewalling of the probe.
Carrey, who often tweets his anti-Trump artwork, earlier this month took a swipe at the president’s defenders with this “Moby-Dick”-themed piece: