Jim Carrey hit Donald Trump with a mocking new cartoon on Wednesday night as the House voted to impeach the president over the Ukraine scandal.

The actor-artist depicted Trump as Frankenstein’s monster ― complete with bolts in his neck ― choking his maker, who bears a striking resemblance to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“That night, Donald had a very strange dream,” Carrey captioned the art:

That night, Donald had a very strange dream. pic.twitter.com/Ki4GCifjON — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2019

The House voted largely along party lines to impeach Trump on two articles ― abuse of power, linked to his pressuring of Ukraine’s government to announce a probe into his potential Democratic 2020 rival Joe Biden, and obstruction of justice, related to his administration’s stonewalling of the probe.

Carrey, who often tweets his anti-Trump artwork, earlier this month took a swipe at the president’s defenders with this “Moby-Dick”-themed piece:

Like Captain Ahab, obsessed by a white whale of earthly dominance, Trump beckons all those who enable his madness to their doom. Will we awaken to the truth or ignore our own senses and blindly follow a maniac into the abyss? Me? “They call me Ishmael!” pic.twitter.com/KCllWbh4YY — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 4, 2019