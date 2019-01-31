Jim Carrey's Latest Cartoon Saves The Planet -- From Donald Trump

Jim Carrey isn’t warming up to President Donald Trump’s ideas about the environment.
The actor-artist’s latest cartoon features the president’s distressed face overrun by strips of a sunny nature scene.
“Get rid of this filth and bring our blue skies back,” the caption says.
Carrey’s “New American Dream” takedown comes just days after Trump dismissed climate change amid the frigid weather in a tweet that was widely mocked. The president urged global warming (which he spelled “waming”) to “come back fast, we need you!”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also schooled the president.
This week, House Democrats said they were looking into moves by the Environmental Protection Agency under the Trump administration to cut air pollution regulations.