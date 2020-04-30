President Donald Trump’s penchant for hyping unproven ― and sometimes downright dangerous ― treatments for the coronavirus gave actor Jim Carrey the inspiration for his latest critical cartoon.

Trump last week pondered injecting people with disinfectant during a daily White House task force briefing. He later walked back the comments, claiming he was just being sarcastic.

That didn’t stop Carrey from unleashing this taunting artwork on Wednesday, which he claimed was “Trump’s next medical breakthrough.”

Trump’s next medical breakthrough: “Want COVID out? SHOUT IT OUT!” pic.twitter.com/GQPpl5qpmS — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 29, 2020

Upwards of 61,000 people in the U.S. have now died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with the Trump administration coming under increasing fire for its sloppy response to the crisis.

The U.S. has more confirmed cases (as of Thursday morning, more than 1 million) than any other country in the world.

Carrey often uses his pictures to take aim at the president. At the start of the year, he claimed his days of artistically mocking Trump were over. The coronavirus pandemic inspired him to get painting once again, however.

In March, he roasted Trump for being “willing to risk countless lives to save his economic record” with this “Jaws”-inspired image:

Trump is willing to risk countless lives to save his economic record. He has fully become the mayor from Jaws. pic.twitter.com/ZggJClEaXG — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 27, 2020

He also unleashed this NSFW coronavirus-themed depiction of the president:

As cases of COVID-19 double every three days in NYC, the President reassures Wall Street that he can handle the important tissues. pic.twitter.com/DZcULploo1 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 24, 2020