Actor Jim Carrey turned to Elvis Presley to ding President Donald Trump in his latest mocking cartoon, which he shared online Thursday.

Trump as the late King of Rock and Roll performs a tweaked version of the 1969 hit “Suspicious Minds” in the artwork. “They’re caught in a trap, they can’t walk out, because they love me too much baby,” he sings as top members of his administration are tied together behind him.

“His reign will soon be over,” Carrey captioned the piece. “Woe to the loyal subjects of this counterfeit king.”

His reign will soon be over. Woe to the loyal subjects of this counterfeit king. pic.twitter.com/FTnNEDVsI7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 22, 2019

HuffPost has relentlessly documented Carrey’s anti-Trump artwork in recent years and many of the “Kidding” star’s latest pieces have focused on the Ukraine scandal and the subsequent impeachment inquiry into the president:

Just another profile in cowardice. pic.twitter.com/iIumZGlRHo — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 20, 2019

Check out the Presley song that Carrey based his latest cartoon on here: