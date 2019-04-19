Jim Carrey sees the devil in President Donald Trump.

The actor and political cartoonist referenced the vomiting scene from “The Exorcist” to give the president hell after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was made public on Thursday.

The redacted 400-page version did not establish that Trump criminally conspired with the Russians in the 2016 election, but didn’t make him out to be an angel either.

In Carrey’s latest artwork, Trump sits on a bed covered in green puke with his head turned around, a la Linda Blair’s character in the 1973 horror classic. He blurts out an expletive that the Mueller report says he uttered after discovering that a special counsel had been named.

Its not illegal for Trump’s head to spin around while he vomits copious amounts of green bile either, but he’s definitely not fit to be President, he’s definitely not exonerated and Barr definitely couldn’t go any lower. pic.twitter.com/whsePW8EC0 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 18, 2019

Carrey’s caption emphasized that Trump is “definitely not fit to be President” and “definitely not exonerated.”