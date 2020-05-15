CORONAVIRUS

Jim Carrey Draws Damning Indictment Of Fox News' Coronavirus Coverage

The actor-artist swiped at President Donald Trump and the widely watched conservative network with his new cartoon.

Jim Carrey joined the growing chorus of criticism that’s being leveled at Fox News over its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic with his latest cartoon that he shared online Thursday.

“When America needed masks Fox ‘News’ gave them blindfolds,” Carrey wrote on his image showing Trump driving a busload of what appears to be the contagion at Fox viewers who are crossing a road blindfolded:

Fox’s personalities ― including Sean Hannity, a staunch ally of Trump ― for weeks initially downplayed the threat of the virus that has gone on to kill almost 87,000 people in the U.S. alone.

They have also hyped unproven treatments to their millions of viewers and are now joining Trump’s call to ease lockdown restrictions, against the advice of public health officials and soaring case numbers in many states.

Carrey earlier this year said he was done with depicting Trump in cartoon form.

He changed his mind amid the pandemic, however, and has since gone on to draw the president in all kinds of unflattering ways:

