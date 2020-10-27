Jim Carrey continues to put the heat on Donald Trump.

The actor-artist on Monday added the president to his “Hellbound Class of 2020” with this cartoon:

Donald J. Trump. Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/szWOZasz8W — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 26, 2020

Carrey has already condemned several other Republicans to perdition, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Susan Collins (Maine):

Mitch McConnell, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/TAM0LdLnAD — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 7, 2020

Lindsey Graham, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/gTVWYjeDHb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 9, 2020

Ted Cruz, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/4MdePetlp2 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 12, 2020

Susan Collins, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/jfyXUKryAo — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 20, 2020

Carrey has become a fierce critic of the Trump administration over the last four years, often using his artwork to call out and criticize the White House.

Earlier this month, the “Kidding” star also used images to explicitly endorse the Democratic ticket of former Vice President Joe Biden (whom he portrays on “Saturday Night Live”) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

There are 2 parties to choose from in our corporate idiocracy. Neither is perfect. But only one is guilty of criminal negligent homicide on a massive scale, and probably, treason. Red is dead. Do blue instead. #BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/KfIUWcy0xa — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 21, 2020