Jim Carrey continues to put the heat on Donald Trump.
The actor-artist on Monday added the president to his “Hellbound Class of 2020” with this cartoon:
Carrey has already condemned several other Republicans to perdition, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Susan Collins (Maine):
Carrey has become a fierce critic of the Trump administration over the last four years, often using his artwork to call out and criticize the White House.
Earlier this month, the “Kidding” star also used images to explicitly endorse the Democratic ticket of former Vice President Joe Biden (whom he portrays on “Saturday Night Live”) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).
