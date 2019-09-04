Jim Carrey shines a light on the Trump administration’s immigration policies with his new cartoon.

President Donald Trump and who appears to be White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller use a magnifying glass to scorch what look like undocumented immigrants in the image shared online Tuesday.

Carrey captioned the picture: “United Sadists of America.”

United Sadists of America. pic.twitter.com/jwHZDl7eNG — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2019

Miller is credited with being behind the Trump administration’s policy of separating undocumented children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in April described him as a “white nationalist.”

Miller’s own uncle, David Glosser, has also called out his hardline stance on immigration — calling it “a complete repudiation of the American Dream.”

Carrey, who regularly uses his artwork to ridicule and criticize Trump, in June produced this commentary on his immigration policies:

And the King will say unto them; Whatever you do to the least of my brothers and sisters, you do unto me. Matthew 25:40 pic.twitter.com/QTO9cEPyDk — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 24, 2019