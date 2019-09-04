ENTERTAINMENT

Jim Carrey Puts Donald Trump’s Cruelty To Immigrants Under The Magnifying Glass

The actor-artist's scathing new cartoon also appears to take a swipe at White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller.

Jim Carrey shines a light on the Trump administration’s immigration policies with his new cartoon.

President Donald Trump and who appears to be White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller use a magnifying glass to scorch what look like undocumented immigrants in the image shared online Tuesday.

Carrey captioned the picture: “United Sadists of America.”

Miller is credited with being behind the Trump administration’s policy of separating undocumented children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in April described him as a “white nationalist.”

Miller’s own uncle, David Glosser, has also called out his hardline stance on immigration — calling it “a complete repudiation of the American Dream.”

Carrey, who regularly uses his artwork to ridicule and criticize Trump, in June produced this commentary on his immigration policies:

