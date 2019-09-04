Jim Carrey shines a light on the Trump administration’s immigration policies with his new cartoon.
President Donald Trump and who appears to be White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller use a magnifying glass to scorch what look like undocumented immigrants in the image shared online Tuesday.
Carrey captioned the picture: “United Sadists of America.”
Miller is credited with being behind the Trump administration’s policy of separating undocumented children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in April described him as a “white nationalist.”
Miller’s own uncle, David Glosser, has also called out his hardline stance on immigration — calling it “a complete repudiation of the American Dream.”
Carrey, who regularly uses his artwork to ridicule and criticize Trump, in June produced this commentary on his immigration policies: