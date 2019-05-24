Jim Carrey claimed he is “just here to help” Donald Trump revitalize America’s infrastructure with his latest cartoon that mocks the president.
The actor/artist on Thursday shared his design for “a new bridge to Queens that’ll make it easier” for the commander-in-chief “to get back to that rock he crawled out from under.”
Carrey posted his new artwork after Trump vowed, in his off-the-rails Rose Garden press conference on Wednesday, not to negotiate with Democrats on infrastructure issues until they’d ceased investigations into his administration.
The star of Showtime’s comedy-drama “Kidding,” whose anti-Trump images HuffPost has exhaustively reported on in recent years, also noted how “it’s been 3 yrs and not 1 brick has been laid in his new American’t.”
He has most recently taken aim at Attorney General William Barr, special counsel Robert Mueller and Republicans who bow down without question to POTUS: