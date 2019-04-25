Jim Carrey penned some poetry for his latest artistic takedown of President Donald Trump.
The actor, who is famed for using his politically themed cartoons to criticize the Trump administration, shared a poem on Wednesday alongside his newest taunting image. In it, Carrey describes Trump as “the new king of lies” and likened him to the power-crazed character Jack from William Golding’s 1954 novel Lord of the Flies.
Last week, Carrey shared a cartoon critique of Attorney General William Barr and depicted Trump in the vomiting scene from “The Exorcist” movie:
Carrey also had a heartwarming exchange on Twitter about mental health and depression with pop star Ariana Grande.