Jim Carrey described President Donald Trump’s birth as “the real State of Emergency” in the caption of a new cartoon that he shared online Friday.

“Definitely not human,” the actor-comedian-artist added about his artistic reimagining of the president being born at the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, New York, in 1946.

The real State of Emergency began in 1946 at the Jamaica Hospital in Queens, NY. Definitely not human. pic.twitter.com/tZDf6qtb30 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 16, 2019

Carrey shared the latest in his long line of anti-Trump pieces just hours after the president’s declaration of a national emergency to pay for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The “Kidding” star has most-recently jabbed Trump over energy issues, climate change and for presiding over the longest U.S. government shutdown in history.

THIS JUST IN! GROSS GOON STRIKES MORON MOTHER LODE! pic.twitter.com/ZkGDhtsU7h — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 7, 2019