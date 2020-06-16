New Jim Carrey Art Warns Voters To Look For This Pre-Election Sign

Actor Jim Carrey warned with his latest politically charged cartoon how President Donald Trump could make history ahead of the 2020 election.
Carrey depicted Russian President Vladimir Putin with Air Force One in his hands. In the caption, the “Kidding” star urged voters to “be wary of diplomatic missions to Moscow” before November, suggesting Trump “may be the first American President to defect.”
Many of Carrey’s 18 million followers lapped up the new artwork, his latest in a very long line of artistic critiques of the Trump White House.
Last week, Carrey used this picture to condemned Trump’s Bible photo-op stunt amid nationwide anti-racism protests:
