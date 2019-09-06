Jim Carrey got NSFW with his response to so-called “SharpieGate.”
The actor-artist on Thursday tweeted this cartoon to poke fun at reports President Donald Trump used a black marker pen to doctor a map to show Hurricane Dorian’s trajectory possibly hitting Alabama:
The “Kidding” star captioned it with the #sharpiegate hashtag.
Carrey, a vocal critic of the Trump administration, frequently makes political points with his artwork. On Tuesday, he used this image to take aim at the government’s immigration policies:
