Jim Carrey got NSFW with his response to so-called “SharpieGate.”

The actor-artist on Thursday tweeted this cartoon to poke fun at reports President Donald Trump used a black marker pen to doctor a map to show Hurricane Dorian’s trajectory possibly hitting Alabama:

The “Kidding” star captioned it with the #sharpiegate hashtag.

Carrey, a vocal critic of the Trump administration, frequently makes political points with his artwork. On Tuesday, he used this image to take aim at the government’s immigration policies:

United Sadists of America. pic.twitter.com/jwHZDl7eNG — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2019