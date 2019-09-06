ENTERTAINMENT

Jim Carrey Takes A NSFW Swipe At Donald Trump And 'Sharpiegate'

The actor has hit Trump with yet another mocking cartoon.

Jim Carrey got NSFW with his response to so-called “SharpieGate.”

The actor-artist on Thursday tweeted this cartoon to poke fun at reports President Donald Trump used a black marker pen to doctor a map to show Hurricane Dorian’s trajectory possibly hitting Alabama:

The “Kidding” star captioned it with the #sharpiegate hashtag.

Carrey, a vocal critic of the Trump administration, frequently makes political points with his artwork. On Tuesday, he used this image to take aim at the government’s immigration policies:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Jim Carrey Donald Trump Politics and Government
CONVERSATIONS