Jim Carrey had a productive holiday season, artistically speaking at least.

The actor (whose politically themed cartoons HuffPost has been extensively reporting on in recent months) unleashed a brand new series of images toward the end of December ― with many of them taking aim at his regular target, President Donald Trump.

Carrey saw out 2018 with this depiction of Trump appearing to serve up feces to the American public:

One last tweet about this Stinker for 2018. Remember — no matter what #PresidentNeverWas says in the New Year...



THIS IS NOT A PIE.



Happy New Year, Everyone! pic.twitter.com/R46elQOeVt — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 1, 2019

“Remember ― no matter what #PresidentNeverWas says in the New Year ... THIS IS NOT A PIE,” he captioned the artwork.

Check out some of the other cartoons Carrey shared online over the holidays below:

Good riddance, Paul Ryan. And good luck on the board of Oxycontin-Mortgage Fraud-Child Prisons Incorporated. You know, the masters you were actually serving while in office. pic.twitter.com/NzR7m5Z4Gy — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 30, 2018

In no way do I mean to disparage the beautiful act of fellatio, whether straight or gay...I just wanna know if the devil makes Donald swallow. pic.twitter.com/NoXVg4U27u — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 29, 2018

The stock market is starting to look as volatile as Trump’s signature. Investors beware of #presidentneverwas pic.twitter.com/IwpS1SmIzP — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 29, 2018

Remember Trump’s loyal zombies chanting, “Build That Fence” at his rallies???



Me neither! pic.twitter.com/yBYwtbDriB — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 26, 2018

If Ginsburg is still alive, so is Justice! We wish her a speedy recovery and many more years on the bench. pic.twitter.com/LQbLe4yPI9 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 23, 2018

Beware the Gorgon.



She’ll turn your heart to stone. pic.twitter.com/mGwn7GClea — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2018