ENTERTAINMENT

Jim Carrey's Gross Donald Trump Cartoon May Put You Off Your Food

The actor-artist served up a reminder to voters with his latest anti-Trump artwork.

Jim Carrey had a productive holiday season, artistically speaking at least.

The actor (whose politically themed cartoons HuffPost has been extensively reporting on in recent months) unleashed a brand new series of images toward the end of December ― with many of them taking aim at his regular target, President Donald Trump.

Carrey saw out 2018 with this depiction of Trump appearing to serve up feces to the American public:

“Remember ― no matter what #PresidentNeverWas says in the New Year ... THIS IS NOT A PIE,” he captioned the artwork.

Check out some of the other cartoons Carrey shared online over the holidays below:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jim Carrey Donald Trump Politics and Government