Fallen Troops Send Anti-Trump Message From Beyond The Grave In New Jim Carrey Art

Jim Carrey hit back at President Donald Trump’s reported insulting of America’s war dead with his latest cartoon.

The actor-artist drew a headstone with a message from fallen troops that read: “We were ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ according to Trump, honor our fallen don’t vote for that chump.” Carrey captioned the image with the hashtag #BidenHarris.

The Atlantic reported last week that Trump, during a 2018 visit to France, referred to U.S. service members who were killed in combat during World War I as “suckers” and “losers.”

Trump’s alleged comments have since been corroborated by multiple media outlets, including Fox News. The president denies making them.

The latest cartoon from Carrey, whose anti-Trump art has in recent years been extensively covered by HuffPost, came just days after he penned a blistering essay for The Atlantic in which he warned the U.S. “faces catastrophe” if Trump beats Democratic rival Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

“In November, we must vote in historic numbers, gathering all the ‘snowflakes’ until there’s a blizzard on Capitol Hill that no corrupt politician can survive,” he wrote. “We must vote for decency, humanity, and a way of life that once again captures the imagination of kids all over the world—kids like me.”

