Jim Carrey sent a withering “Star Wars”-themed message to President Donald Trump’s base with his latest cartoon.

The “Kidding” actor depicted Trump as Darth Maul from the epic space opera movie franchise in the art he shared online Thursday:

If u can still support this repugnant oaf, while ignoring 17 investigations, 34 indictments, 7 guilty pleas, 9000 lies, child imprisonment, money laundering, racism, misogyny, infidelity, environmental rape, and high treason, you’re not just misinformed... you’re a Sith. pic.twitter.com/RQn1gZe8xA — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 21, 2019

In Carrey’s caption, he told supporters of the president that “if you can still support this repugnant oaf” while ignoring the slew of scandals and investigations into his administration then “you’re not just uninformed … you’re a Sith.”

On Wednesday, Carrey, a vocal critic of Trump whose art HuffPost has exhaustively covered in recent months, interpreted the commander in chief’s unstructured “executive time” with this semi-NSFW piece:

The actor-comedian-artist has also recently taken Trump to task over his declaration of a national emergency to pay for the U.S.-Mexico border wall, the White House’s anti-environmental agenda and the government shutdown.

Great news! The Epic National Emergency at our border has had no negative impact on The Leader’s golf game. pic.twitter.com/vhomMI1VPw — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 16, 2019

The real State of Emergency began in 1946 at the Jamaica Hospital in Queens, NY. Definitely not human. pic.twitter.com/tZDf6qtb30 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 16, 2019