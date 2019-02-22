Jim Carrey sent a withering “Star Wars”-themed message to President Donald Trump’s base with his latest cartoon.
The “Kidding” actor depicted Trump as Darth Maul from the epic space opera movie franchise in the art he shared online Thursday:
In Carrey’s caption, he told supporters of the president that “if you can still support this repugnant oaf” while ignoring the slew of scandals and investigations into his administration then “you’re not just uninformed … you’re a Sith.”
On Wednesday, Carrey, a vocal critic of Trump whose art HuffPost has exhaustively covered in recent months, interpreted the commander in chief’s unstructured “executive time” with this semi-NSFW piece:
The actor-comedian-artist has also recently taken Trump to task over his declaration of a national emergency to pay for the U.S.-Mexico border wall, the White House’s anti-environmental agenda and the government shutdown.