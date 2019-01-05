Jim Carrey appeared to offer up his own theory on the evolution of supporters of President Donald Trump with his latest politically themed cartoon.
The actor-artist depicted what looks like a chimpanzee wearing blue glasses in the art shared online Friday. The classic illustration of human evolution is reversed in the animal’s mind to show a MAGA cap-wearing human turning back into an ape:
“Let’s remember this year that according to very sound scientific evidence, human beings evolved from apes and not the other way around,” he captioned the image.
Carrey, whose anti-Trump art has been widely documented by HuffPost in recent months, posted this non-artistic critique of the man he regularly dubs ”#PresidentNeverWas” a day earlier:
