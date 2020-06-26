CORONAVIRUS

Jim Carrey Paints A Morbid Picture Of Donald Trump’s MAGA Rallies

The president is on the "Reckless Endangerment Tour" during the coronavirus pandemic in the "Kidding" actor's new cartoon.

President Donald Trump delivers a rally speech to headstones in a graveyard in actor Jim Carrey’s new art.

The “Kidding” star joined the chorus of criticism being leveled at the president for pressing ahead with 2020 campaign events amid the coronavirus pandemic in his latest anti-Trump piece shared online Thursday.

Carrey called it the “Reckless Endangerment Tour.”

Trump ignored the advice of public health experts to speak at indoor rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday and Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday.

The virus has killed more than 125,000 people nationwide.

Multiple states this week saw record surges in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

 

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
 
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jim Carrey Donald Trump Coronavirus COVID-19 Entertainment
CONVERSATIONS