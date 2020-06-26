President Donald Trump delivers a rally speech to headstones in a graveyard in actor Jim Carrey’s new art.
The “Kidding” star joined the chorus of criticism being leveled at the president for pressing ahead with 2020 campaign events amid the coronavirus pandemic in his latest anti-Trump piece shared online Thursday.
Carrey called it the “Reckless Endangerment Tour.”
Trump ignored the advice of public health experts to speak at indoor rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday and Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday.
The virus has killed more than 125,000 people nationwide.
Multiple states this week saw record surges in confirmed cases of COVID-19.
