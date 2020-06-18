Jim Carrey has put Donald Trump in a spin with his latest political cartoon.
The actor on Wednesday marked the president’s recent record of tweeting 200 times in one day with this mocking animation:
“Can’t stop tweeting. Need to sleep. Tweets a cry for help. Please. Someone test my pee,” Carrey mimicked Trump in audio accompanying the clip.
It’s the “Kidding” star’s latest artistic swipe at Trump.
Trump broke his all-time daily tweeting record on June 5. He hit the tweet or retweet button some 200 times. His previous record of 142 posts had stood since Jan. 23, during his Senate impeachment trial over the Ukraine scandal.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter