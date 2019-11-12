Jim Carrey Cartoon Rips 'Draft Dodger' Donald Trump On Veterans Day

Jim Carrey gave his own kind of salute to President Donald Trump on Veterans Day.

The actor-turned-artist portrayed the president as a crying soldier cowering as he took cover and wearing a helmet that reads “Born to Bail.”

The “Sonic the Hedgehog” star wished viewers a great Veterans Day before launching his holiday attack.

Hope you had a great Veterans’ Day! I pray in the future that our soldiers will have a real leader, not a coward or a lying thieving draft dodging pirate with tiny man parts [ALLEGEDLY]! But hey, maybe next year - if justice prevails. pic.twitter.com/ZMcsVIvIrb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 12, 2019

“I pray in the future that our soldiers will have a real leader, not a coward or a lying thieving draft dodging pirate with tiny man parts [ALLEGEDLY]!” Carrey captioned the work. “But hey, maybe next year ― if justice prevails.”

Trump ― facing an impeachment inquiry for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter ― told veterans on Monday in a New York City speech that he and first lady Melania Trump “have come to express the everlasting love and loyalty of 327 million Americans.”

But Carrey, a frequent critic of the president, wasn’t about to let Trump’s war exemption be forgotten on Veterans Day.

Trump received a 1968 medical deferment for bone spurs in his feet during the Vietnam War. The daughters of the podiatrist who reportedly examined Trump told the New York Times in December that the diagnosis was made as “a favor” to Trump’s father, Fred Trump.

Democratic presidential candidate and Afghan war veteran Pete Buttigieg has accused the president of abusing his privilege to dishonorably avoid military service.