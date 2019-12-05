Donald Trump is not having a whale of a time in Jim Carrey’s new cartoon.
Actor-artist Carrey depicted Trump as Captain Ahab in Herman Melville’s novel “Moby-Dick” in his latest artistic shot at the president:
Carrey frequently uses his art to criticize Trump, his administration and enablers.
Last month alone, he tweeted 12 illustrated commentaries largely on the impeachment inquiry into Trump that was prompted by the Ukraine scandal.
