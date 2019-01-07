Jim Carrey’s latest visual dig at President Donald Trump is getting some help from the actor’s followers.
Carrey, otherwise engaged Sunday as a nominee for “Kidding” at the Golden Globes (he lost), told fans on Twitter that he didn’t have time to color his drawing of the president getting the boot from a leg he labeled “Rule of Law.”
He encouraged followers to take over for him, and turned it into a contest with the hashtag #ColorHimGone.
Twitter artists and animators were happy to oblige.
