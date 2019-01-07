COMEDY

Jim Carrey Asks Fans To Finish His Donald Trump Cartoon. They Show True Colors.

Maybe the actor and his followers should collaborate more often.

Jim Carrey’s latest visual dig at President Donald Trump is getting some help from the actor’s followers.

Carrey, otherwise engaged Sunday as a nominee for “Kidding” at the Golden Globes (he lost), told fans on Twitter that he didn’t have time to color his drawing of the president getting the boot from a leg he labeled “Rule of Law.”

He encouraged followers to take over for him, and turned it into a contest with the hashtag #ColorHimGone.  

Twitter artists and animators were happy to oblige.


