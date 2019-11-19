It’s Not Such A Wonderful Life For Jim Jordan In Jim Carrey’s New Cartoon

Jim Carrey used his latest politically themed cartoon to call out Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and make an ominous prediction about the GOP:
The actor-artist captioned the piece that he shared online Monday:
Whenever I see Jim Jordan in his contrived ‘jacketless, working-man look,’ I’m reminded of the movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’... when ZuZu says, ’Look daddy, every time a gavel is struck, an angel gets to wiz on a hypocrite!’ I’m paraphrasing but it’s a very folksy look. I think the whole Republican Party will eventually FOLK THEMSELVES!
Jordan last week went viral with a self-own during the first public impeachment hearing into President Donald Trump.
Carrey often points his paintbrush at Republicans, Trump and members of the president’s administration. He took aim over the weekend at longtime Trump associate Roger Stone, who was convicted last week of lying to Congress and other charges, with this image: