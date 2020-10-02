Jim Carrey looks ready to run for the highest office in the land.

“Saturday Night Live” posted video Thursday of the comedian as Democratic nominee Joe Biden. (Watch below.)

The footage shows the 58-year-old Carrey getting made over to play the 77-year-old challenger. Maya Rudolph, who is reprising her Emmy-winning turn as Kamala Harris on the show, also transforms into character.

“SNL” producer Lorne Michaels announced last month that Carrey would portray the former vice president for the 46th season, which premieres Saturday with Chris Rock as guest-host and Megan Thee Stallion as musical guest.

Ladies and gentlemen…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/khYgAvXKpw — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 1, 2020

He also reenlisted Rudolph after Harris became Biden’s running mate and confirmed that Alec Baldwin would return as President Donald Trump.

But the show’s mockery of the president will no doubt be affected by Trump’s announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump contracted the coronavirus.

People on Twitter dug Carrey’s transformation.

Wow! Jim Carrey nails Joe. — Renee (@naebailey1169) October 2, 2020

Lmao OMG this clip just made my whole day — DeeWane (@CedrikRowland) October 2, 2020