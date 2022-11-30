Jim Carrey's Goodbye Tweet Is A Treat If You Like Naked Lighthouse Keepers Who Sing

Actor Jim Carrey announced Tuesday he’s leaving Twitter by posting an odd cartoon of a naked lighthouse keeper invoking heavenly forces in a deluge. (Watch it below.)
“I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward,” Carrey wrote in a tweet Tuesday. “It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much!”
Carrey, who’s often used the platform to skewer former President Donald Trump and other right-wing figures, appeared to take a funkier approach to his supposed farewell.
“Angels fill this place with light / And all that’s good and all that’s right,” the keeper sings in the sea-shanty-like tune. He bursts into maniacal laughter at the end.
In an artwork earlier in November, the “Sonic the Hedgehog” star slammed new Twitter owner Elon Musk as “Capt Smirk ... boldly going where no unbridled ego has gone before.”
Carrey joins a parade of celebrities who have announced they were quitting the platform in protest of Musk’s tumultuous tenure, including Whoopi Goldberg and model Gigi Hadid.