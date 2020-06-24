Mitch McConnell Is A Spineless Garden Pest In Jim Carrey’s Latest Artwork

Jim Carrey puts Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on notice with his new cartoon.

The actor-artist warned McConnell that “all greedy garden pests and political invertebrates will be mowed down” and “your Senatorial infestation ends in 2020” in the caption of this picture he tweeted Tuesday:

It’s comin’ Mitch! Soon all greedy garden pests and political invertebrates will be mowed down. Your Senatorial infestation ends in 2020. pic.twitter.com/WfrZluFFag — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 23, 2020

McConnell won the GOP Senate primary in Kentucky on Tuesday.

It sets him up for a November election against Amy McGrath or Charles Booker, whose Democratic primary result was still too close to call Wednesday morning.

Carrey in September 2019 called out McConnell’s failure to bring gun control legislation to the Senate floor, suggesting he posed a worse threat to the United States than al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden did.

“10,000 gun deaths in 2019 and the year is far from over,” wrote Carrey. “What Osama bin Laden did to us was terrible but he doesn’t hold a candle to Mitch McConnell.”

10,000 gun deaths in 2019 and the year is far from over. What Osama bin Laden did to us was terrible but he doesn’t hold a candle to Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/o68JXxWlUX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 4, 2019