Jim Carrey Burns 'Hellbound' Mitch McConnell In Fiery New Artwork

The actor/comic/artist takes on the Senate majority leader in his latest caricature.

Actor/artist Jim Carrey is out with a new caricature, this time giving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) a fiery makeover. 

Carrey, who is currently portraying former Vice President Joe Biden on “Saturday Night Live,” called McConnell part of the “hellbound” class of 2020: 

Carrey has been a steady critic of President Donald Trump, those in his administration and the members of Congress and the media who’ve enabled him. He’s taken on Fox News, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and former New York Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani as well as Trump himself, among others.

The actor has called the sketches a way of “expressing the crass everyone else wants to express and can’t necessarily do so.”

