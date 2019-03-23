Jim Carrey Has A Cartoon Question About William Barr And The Mueller Report

Special counsel Robert Mueller wrapped up his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and submitted his highly-anticipated report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday.
The news sent social media users into overdrive.
But actor-comedian-artist Jim Carrey just wanted to know one thing, which he asked with a cartoon of Barr on Twitter:
Carrey, whose politically themed artwork HuffPost has covered extensively in recent months, on Thursday paid tribute to Whoopi Goldberg following her near-death pneumonia battle: