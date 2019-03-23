ENTERTAINMENT

Jim Carrey Has A Cartoon Question About William Barr And The Mueller Report

Carrey just wants to know one thing.

Special counsel Robert Mueller wrapped up his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and submitted his highly-anticipated report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday.

The news sent social media users into overdrive.

But actor-comedian-artist Jim Carrey just wanted to know one thing, which he asked with a cartoon of Barr on Twitter:

Carrey, whose politically themed artwork HuffPost has covered extensively in recent months, on Thursday paid tribute to Whoopi Goldberg following her near-death pneumonia battle:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jim Carrey Art Celebrities Robert Mueller Social Media
CONVERSATIONS