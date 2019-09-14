Jim Carrey urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to begin impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump with his new cartoon.

The actor ― in an apparent nod to the memorable “Nightmare At 20,000 Feet” episode of the supernatural anthology series “The Twilight Zone” ― depicted Pelosi covering her ears inside an airplane as Trump sits outside on its wing.

“You may wanna grit your teeth and cross your fingers while this gremlin rips the engines apart,” wrote Carrey. “But the rest of us want to live.”

“START THE HEARINGS!” he added. “IMPEACH THIS ANIMAL!!”

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved a resolution to determine “whether to recommend articles of impeachment.” The development has been interpreted in various ways, with Pelosi ― who has so far resisted calls to progress with impeachment proceedings until the time is right ― insisting it is a “continuation of what we have been doing.”

Carrey, who with his politically themed artwork has become a regular thorn in the side of the Trump administration in recent years, has this week poked fun at the president over the departure of John Bolton as national security adviser:

Who will be the new National Security Advisor? Will it be The Hamburglar, or is he better suited to take on climate change? When it comes to horrible options, Trump’s bench runs deep. BTW you’re paying for the burgers. pic.twitter.com/HhyLbrlZgq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 11, 2019

