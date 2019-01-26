Jim Carrey responded to Friday’s two biggest political news stories in typical artistic style.

The actor-comedian commented on President Donald Trump’s backing down from his call for Congress to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall ― and his temporary reopening of the federal government ― with this cartoon:

“NANCY SCORES!” he captioned the image, which depicted Trump as a soccer goalkeeper who’s just conceded a goal to unseen House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Carrey had earlier shared an image of Trump associate Roger Stone, who was on Friday indicted on a raft of criminal charges as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Stone denies the allegations.

Roger Stone indicted for lying to the FBI, witness tampering & intimidation. Dresses like a Batman villain, wears a tattoo of the last worst scumbag (Nixon) ever to soil the Oval Office. C’mon folks...they can’t make it any easier to recognize the bad guys. Use your eyes & ears. pic.twitter.com/jG9Q2CrYmk — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 25, 2019

“Dresses like a Batman villain, wears a tattoo of the last worst scumbag (Nixon) ever to soil the Oval Office,” wrote Carrey, whose politically charged artwork HuffPost continues to write about on an almost weekly basis.

“C’mon folks...they can’t make it any easier to recognize the bad guys. Use your eyes & ears,” he added.