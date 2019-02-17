Jim Carrey's New Cartoon Finds 'Great News' In Trump's National Emergency

Jim Carrey has discovered “great news” in the “Epic National Emergency at our border” that was declared last week by President Donald Trump.

In a cartoon he shared online, Carrey shows an overweight Trump making a golf swing. Green lettering on the image says: “Stuck In The Rough? Declare A National Emergency!”

The cartoon jabs at Trump, who was seen at the omelet bar at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, the day after he announced the national emergency. George Conway, the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, also noted Trump’s activity on Twitter.

Carrey added this caption to his cartoon: “Great news! The Epic National Emergency at our border has had no negative impact on The Leader’s golf game.”

This cartoon is the latest in Carrey’s series of satirical images of Trump and his administration. The cartoons date to roughly 2016, and some were included in the Outsider Art Fair in New York last month.