Jim Carrey's Cartoon Of Alleged Pelosi Lectern Thief Has An Odd Detail

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) lectern has been returned, but the man who allegedly took it during the Capitol riot last week has been mock-immortalized in a portrait by actor and political artist Jim Carrey. (See it below.)
Investigators say Adam Christian Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida, was the ski-capped man caught in photos carrying off the lectern in the Capitol rotunda as he waved. Charges against him include theft of government property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
According to Carrey’s caption, he’s ”#fuckedforlife.”
The “Sonic the Hedgehog” star replaced the “45” in Johnson’s Trump knit hat with a skull and crossbones, but that wasn’t his most noteworthy embellishment in the work, posted Wednesday.
Look carefully at Johnson’s hand holding the lectern: It’s got six fingers. Twitter users want to know why. Johnson appears to have five fingers in the photos circulating, so was it a statement, a mistake, or is Carrey just messing with his us?