Robert E. Lee Statue Sleeps With The Fishes In Jim Carrey’s New Cartoon

Jim Carrey marked Juneteenth by sending a statue of Robert E. Lee to the bottom of the ocean.

Artistically, at least.

The actor posted his latest in a very long line of politically charged cartoons on Twitter Friday.

Of the Confederate general, Carrey wrote: “Here’s to finding a more appropriate place for Robert E. Lee.”

Happy Juneteenth everyone! Here’s to finding a more appropriate place for Robert E. Lee. ;^P pic.twitter.com/RnSMwhOcrb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 20, 2020

The “Kidding” star shared the picture amid growing calls for the removal of monuments honoring racist historical figures.

Earlier this month, a statue of British slave trader Edward Colston did actually temporarily end up in a river in Bristol, southwest England.

Its toppling and tossing into the River Avon during a Black Lives Matter protest inspired the street artist Banksy to come up with a suggestion for its replacement.