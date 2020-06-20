Robert E. Lee Statue Sleeps With The Fishes In Jim Carrey’s New Cartoon

Jim Carrey marked Juneteenth by sending a statue of Robert E. Lee to the bottom of the ocean.
Artistically, at least.
The actor posted his latest in a very long line of politically charged cartoons on Twitter Friday.
Of the Confederate general, Carrey wrote: “Here’s to finding a more appropriate place for Robert E. Lee.”
The “Kidding” star shared the picture amid growing calls for the removal of monuments honoring racist historical figures.
Earlier this month, a statue of British slave trader Edward Colston did actually temporarily end up in a river in Bristol, southwest England.
Its toppling and tossing into the River Avon during a Black Lives Matter protest inspired the street artist Banksy to come up with a suggestion for its replacement.
