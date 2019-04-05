Jim Carrey turned to the world of boxing to put forward a theory about special counsel Robert Mueller with his latest cartoon.

The actor-artist appeared to depict Mueller with a bloody nose in artwork shared to Twitter Thursday. He captioned the image “Rope A Dope.”

Some of Carrey’s followers said they couldn’t decipher the artist’s message. Others, however, suggested it showed Mueller was engaging in “rope-a-dope”-style tactics with President Donald Trump.

Dictionary.com defines the term “rope-a-dope,” used by heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, as “a method of tiring out a boxing opponent by pretending to be trapped on the ropes while the opponent expends energy on punches that are blocked.”

Carrey’s cartoon, his fans theorized, shows how Trump was using all his energy jabbing Mueller over the report of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the report, which is still secret, said the president committed no crimes. However, investigators on Mueller’s team say Barr “failed to adequately portray the findings of their inquiry,” which could lead to Mueller landing a knockout blow.