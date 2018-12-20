Jim Carrey returned to artistically take aim at a familiar target with his latest politically themed portrait.

The actor-comedian-artist risked stirring controversy again with his new depiction of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a Gorgon, a creature from Greek mythology, surrounded by the word “Lies.”

Beware the Gorgon.



She’ll turn your heart to stone. pic.twitter.com/mGwn7GClea — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2018

“Beware the Gorgon,” he captioned the cartoon of Sanders, who has a history of regurgitating questionable statements and untruths on behalf of President Donald Trump, that he shared online Wednesday. “She’ll turn your heart to stone.”

Carrey drew ire in conservative circles with his March image of Sanders over the use of the word “Christian” in the caption: