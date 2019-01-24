Jim Carrey used an artistic allegory to criticize President Donald Trump for the ongoing partial government shutdown.

For the actor-artist’s latest politically themed cartoon, he illustrated a shark lurking underwater near a man, woman and child — with its jaws open, ready to attack:

State of the Union, 2019: 800,000 families treading water, Trump and his kind have plenty to eat. pic.twitter.com/77dz2drFQH — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 23, 2019

“State of the Union, 2019: 800,000 families treading water,” Carrey captioned his image, which he shared to Twitter Wednesday, in an apparent reference to the number of federal workers who have been without pay since the shutdown began Dec. 22. “Trump and his kind have plenty to eat,” he added.

Carrey’s art inspired a range of reactions online. One person who claimed to be a furloughed federal worker thanked him:

I’m one of those furloughed workers and it hurts...the government using us as bait. This administration is a disgrace. Thank you for your artwork. — whitnlee (@whitnlee) January 23, 2019

Others noted how thousands of other people who contract their services to the federal government were also without pay:

No one mentioned all the federal contractors that are affected also , — Brian Costello (@BriansBuzz) January 23, 2019

800,000 plus 2 more families of contractors for every fed employee — and NO BACK PAY for them. — I AM Patrick (@patspahr9) January 24, 2019

Dont forget about the millions of contractors..WHO WONT GET BACK PAY. — Richie Montgomery (@richiefromtexas) January 24, 2019

Carrey, whose artwork HuffPost has relentlessly reported on in recent months, criticized the shutdown earlier this month with this piece aimed at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.):

.@LindseyGrahamSC supports taking 800,000 federal workers and their families hostage over Trump’s ridiculous wall. He’s been sucking up to donors so long he’s forgotten how real people struggle. Or like the rest of his party, doesn’t give a good goddamn. pic.twitter.com/aScUmOgBaL — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 11, 2019

