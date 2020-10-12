Jim Carrey Sends A Demon-Like Ted Cruz To Hell In Cartoon Roast

Jim Carrey had a devilishly good time imagining a “hellbound” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

In his latest cartoon demonizing enablers of President Donald Trump, Carrey inducted the politician into the “Hellbound Class of 2020” on Sunday.

Ted Cruz, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/4MdePetlp2 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 12, 2020

Cruz looks absolutely satanic, but some viewers complained that Carrey made him look too cool.

The Texan recently drew the ire of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban after saying the NBA’s racial justice initiatives were “insulting fans” by turning “every game into a left-wing political lecture.”

He also tangled with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who called out the senator for criticizing his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), for his response to the coronavirus pandemic while staying mum on the Trump administration’s poor handling of it.

Cruz joins Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in Carrey’s “Hellbound” series.

Carrey has also been causing a political stir by starring as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in skits on “Saturday Night Live.”