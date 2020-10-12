ENTERTAINMENT

Jim Carrey Sends A Demon-Like Ted Cruz To Hell In Cartoon Roast

The actor-artist put the Republican senator and other prominent Trump supporters in a "class" all their own.

Jim Carrey had a devilishly good time imagining a “hellbound” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

In his latest cartoon demonizing enablers of President Donald Trump, Carrey inducted the politician into the “Hellbound Class of 2020” on Sunday.

Cruz looks absolutely satanic, but some viewers complained that Carrey made him look too cool.

The Texan recently drew the ire of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban after saying the NBA’s racial justice initiatives were “insulting fans” by turning “every game into a left-wing political lecture.”

He also tangled with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who called out the senator for criticizing his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), for his response to the coronavirus pandemic while staying mum on the Trump administration’s poor handling of it.

Cruz joins Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in Carrey’s “Hellbound” series.

Carrey has also been causing a political stir by starring as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in skits on “Saturday Night Live.”

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jim Carrey Donald Trump Politics and Government Celebrities Ted Cruz