Jim Gaffigan Rips 'Horrible Heartless Fool' Trump For His Attack On Elderly Protester

In a scene caught on video, Martin Gugino, 75, approached police officers near a protest and appeared to wave his cellphone. He was then shoved by police, fell to the ground and began to bleed from his head as multiple officers stepped around him.

But Trump claimed ― without evidence ― that Gugino “could be an ANTIFA provocateur” trying to jam police communications equipment who “fell harder than he was pushed.”

Gaffigan responded by slamming Trump as a “horrible heartless fool.” Then, no doubt anticipating critics who might tell him to “stick to comedy,” he preemptively used the phrase on Trump himself:

Disgusting! A disgusting comment from a horrible heartless fool. How embarrassing and sad! Someone should tell Trump to stick to comedy. https://t.co/hGVaSyfLiE — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) June 10, 2020

Gaffigan also had a comment for fans who might not be happy with his turn to the “political”:

Expecting equal justice and being against police brutality is NOT “being political”. It’s called basic empathy. I’m sorry if my opinions on these things are “too radical” for a couple of you. Go in peace. Also Trump is a monster! — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) June 10, 2020

Gugino is recovering in a Buffalo hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition. The New York Times, citing a friend, reported that Gugino is unable to move his head without pain and expected to remain in the hospital for weeks.

Gugino is reportedly a longtime activist with the nonviolent Catholic Worker Movement, which aids the poor and disenfranchised. According to the group’s website, members “protest injustice, war, racism and violence of all forms.”