Jim Gaffigan Rips 'Horrible Heartless Fool' Trump For His Attack On Elderly Protester

Comic Jim Gaffigan called out President Donald Trump on Tuesday for his unhinged attack on an elderly protester who was seriously injured by police in Buffalo last week.
In a scene caught on video, Martin Gugino, 75, approached police officers near a protest and appeared to wave his cellphone. He was then shoved by police, fell to the ground and began to bleed from his head as multiple officers stepped around him.
But Trump claimed ― without evidence ― that Gugino “could be an ANTIFA provocateur” trying to jam police communications equipment who “fell harder than he was pushed.”
Gaffigan responded by slamming Trump as a “horrible heartless fool.” Then, no doubt anticipating critics who might tell him to “stick to comedy,” he preemptively used the phrase on Trump himself:
Gaffigan also had a comment for fans who might not be happy with his turn to the “political”:
Gugino is recovering in a Buffalo hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition. The New York Times, citing a friend, reported that Gugino is unable to move his head without pain and expected to remain in the hospital for weeks.
Gugino is reportedly a longtime activist with the nonviolent Catholic Worker Movement, which aids the poor and disenfranchised. According to the group’s website, members “protest injustice, war, racism and violence of all forms.”