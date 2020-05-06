Jim Gaffigan To Play Toronto Mayor Rob Ford In AMC Series

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will portray Rob Ford, the former Toronto mayor known for smoking crack while in office, in a new scripted series for AMC.
In a story first reported by Variety, Gaffigan has been cast as Ford for the series, which will detail the rise and fall of the controversial Canadian politician.
Ford served as Toronto’s mayor from 2010 to 2014 before a video of him smoking crack cocaine emerged during his reelection campaign. He entered rehab for drug and alcohol abuse in 2014.
Ford died in March 2016 of pleomorphic liposarcoma, a rare form of cancer.
The casting might seem bizarre considering Gaffigan is known more for standup, but Variety notes he has recently appeared in dramatic roles in films like “American Dreamer,” “Above the Shadows” and “Light from Light.”
Still, the announcement may not be the strangest casting announcement of the week.
That honor goes to Nicolas Cage, who will reportedly be playing Joe Exotic in a scripted series based on the “Tiger King” documentary.