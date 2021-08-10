Rep. Jim Jordan's Puzzling New Attack On Obama Backfires On Twitter

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Monday tried to equate former President Barack Obama’s birthday celebration with school districts that require children and staff to wear masks in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. But his critics were quick to point out how little sense that made and more than a few brought up his own questionable history when it came to protecting students.

Jordan tweeted:

President Obama didn’t have to wear a mask at his birthday party.



But your kids have to at school.



Rules for thee, but not for me. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 9, 2021

Obama’s birthday party was held largely outdoors. He asked his guests be fully vaccinated and even had a coordinator confirm negative COVID-19 tests before the event, which was scaled back from its original size when the delta variant began to surge across the country.

More significantly, Obama left office in 2016 and has had nothing to do with mask mandates, inside or outside of schools.

Jordan, however, is still fighting allegations about his time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University. He has been accused of ignoring molestation claims against the team’s doctor. Although Jordan denied those charges, several athletes have corroborated the story.

Twitter users fired back:

yeah tell us more about protecting kids jim https://t.co/8pmCtvo6Za — darth™ (@darth) August 9, 2021

It's a decision they'll have to wrestle with. Get it Gym, wrestle! 😒 https://t.co/UyvZ60eb83 — Matt Johnson (@VivaMattyVegas) August 9, 2021

I'm just trying to figure out when and how Obama managed to make the rules for the schools? He hasn't been President for a rather long time. How is he still making all the rules? https://t.co/AvTmzh72Zf — northierthanthou.com (@Brimshack) August 10, 2021

Jim Jordan to astronauts: People on Earth don't have to wear spacesuits, so why should you? https://t.co/owF4q79913 — Geraldine (@everywhereist) August 9, 2021

are you advocating children be vaccinated and schools subjected to daily covid testing https://t.co/tH6QF7IiXT — Kyle Baxter (@kbaxter) August 9, 2021

Kids under 12 can't get vaccinated, you human size q-tip. https://t.co/MEhQAKlxtY — Red (@Redpainter1) August 9, 2021

Hi Jim.



Please learn the difference between a group of fully vaccinated adults congregating for a short time and a group of unvaccinated children congregating indoors constantly day after day. https://t.co/AesaKNuIuY — Bring On The Beer 🚲🍺 Michael 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇸🇪 (@bringonthebeer) August 9, 2021

I wish my unvaccinated kids were forced to wear one at school. Also, https://t.co/hNlAjkmSaq pic.twitter.com/hfw6FXXJeK — Ryan Ritter (@ndtex) August 9, 2021

No critical thinking, just vibes. https://t.co/bL8lHvsbG6 — Young Daddy (@Toure) August 9, 2021

Barack Obama should immediately rescind his school mask mandate https://t.co/X2blMQhzfj — Josh Barro (@jbarro) August 9, 2021

So pro vaccine mandates then? https://t.co/jMugr8MxHd — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 9, 2021

Well, first of all, Gym, Obama isn't the president these days. https://t.co/fplQF21tfx — John Houck (@Houckadoodledoo) August 9, 2021

Jim Jordan doesn't care about protecting kids. Just ask Ohio State. https://t.co/bIY9QgOFjs — morgan (@mport56) August 9, 2021