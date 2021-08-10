Rep. Jim Jordan's Puzzling New Attack On Obama Backfires On Twitter

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Monday tried to equate former President Barack Obama’s birthday celebration with school districts that require children and staff to wear masks in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. But his critics were quick to point out how little sense that made and more than a few brought up his own questionable history when it came to protecting students.
Jordan tweeted:
Obama’s birthday party was held largely outdoors. He asked his guests be fully vaccinated and even had a coordinator confirm negative COVID-19 tests before the event, which was scaled back from its original size when the delta variant began to surge across the country.
More significantly, Obama left office in 2016 and has had nothing to do with mask mandates, inside or outside of schools.
Jordan, however, is still fighting allegations about his time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University. He has been accused of ignoring molestation claims against the team’s doctor. Although Jordan denied those charges, several athletes have corroborated the story.
Twitter users fired back: