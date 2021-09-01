Jim Jordan's Own Words Come Back To Haunt Him In Damning New Supercut Video

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) last week claimed he never went on TV saying he didn’t accept the results of the 2020 election.

But he was undermined by his own comments, compiled in a new MSNBC supercut video.

Jordan last week tried to turn the tables, accusing Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-N.Y.) of not accepting the 2016 results.

“No, I did accept it actually, Mr. Jordan, and I’ve never been on national TV suggesting that I shouldn’t accept the results of any election whether I agree with it or disagree with it,” Morelle fired back.

“I haven’t either,” Jordan claimed. “I haven’t either.”

The new video put together by MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan and his team undermines Jordan’s claim:

GOP Congressman @Jim_Jordan, again, last week claimed he'd never gone on television and suggested the election was stolen.



So my team and I, at the @MehdiHasanShow, put together some receipts.



Play the tape! (Enjoy!)pic.twitter.com/WVDK8q9NRG — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 1, 2021

Jordan ― one of 147 Republicans who voted to challenge the Electoral College results of the 2020 presidential election in an attempt to keep the loser, Donald Trump, in office ― questioned the integrity of the election before it even happened.

Just Security, an online forum based at the Reiss Center on Law and Security at New York University School of Law, put together a timeline of what it called Jordan’s “systematic disinformation campaign.”