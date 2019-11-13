Rep. Jim Jordan Denies Most Recent Accusation That He Knew Of Sexual Abuse At OSU

“Yeah, that’s Strauss,” the coaches responded, according to the suit.

The referee told NBC News that Strauss’ behavior was “common knowledge” so no one did anything about it.

“I wish Jim, and Russ, too, would stand up and do the right thing and admit they knew what Strauss was doing, because everybody knew what he was doing to the wrestlers,” the referee said. “What was a shock to me is that Strauss tried to do that to me. He was breaking new ground by going after a ref.”

The referee is the second person to say he directly reported Strauss’ inappropriate behavior to Jordan. Additionally, numerous former wrestlers and 22 former OSU coaches have reported to investigators that they were aware of complaints and rumors about Strauss.

Jordan has continued to vehemently deny any accusations that he knew of Strauss’ sexual misconduct.

Strauss committed at least 1,429 sexual assaults and 47 rapes on student patients during his time at the school, OSU reported in the school’s annual crime report published last month.