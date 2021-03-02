Jim Jordan’s Call For ‘Cancel Culture’ Hearing Goes Exactly As You’d Expect

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) — fresh from speaking at the “America Uncanceled”-themed Conservative Political Action Conference at the weekend — stepped up his war on “cancel culture” on Monday by calling for a House hearing on the so-called issue.
In a letter to House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Jordan requested a congressional hearing to “address the scourge of cancel culture” in the United States — calling it a “dangerous trend” of “silencing and censoring certain political speech.”
“Cancel culture’s long-term consequences to our democracy and our constitutional framework are serious and substantial,” warned Jordan, who voted to overturn the 2020 election result even after the ransacking of the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
“We must fight this trend before it is too late,” he added, lamenting the banning of Trump from Twitter and Facebook following his incitement of the violence.
Critics nailed the hypocrisy of Republicans railing against “cancel culture” ― and pointed out what Jordan could be better spending his time addressing: