Jim Jordan’s Call For ‘Cancel Culture’ Hearing Goes Exactly As You’d Expect

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) — fresh from speaking at the “America Uncanceled”-themed Conservative Political Action Conference at the weekend — stepped up his war on “cancel culture” on Monday by calling for a House hearing on the so-called issue.

In a letter to House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Jordan requested a congressional hearing to “address the scourge of cancel culture” in the United States — calling it a “dangerous trend” of “silencing and censoring certain political speech.”

#BREAKING: Ranking Member @Jim_Jordan calls on @RepJerryNadler to hold first full committee hearing on “cancel culture.” pic.twitter.com/FEI20b6qio — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 1, 2021

“Cancel culture’s long-term consequences to our democracy and our constitutional framework are serious and substantial,” warned Jordan, who voted to overturn the 2020 election result even after the ransacking of the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

“We must fight this trend before it is too late,” he added, lamenting the banning of Trump from Twitter and Facebook following his incitement of the violence.

Critics nailed the hypocrisy of Republicans railing against “cancel culture” ― and pointed out what Jordan could be better spending his time addressing:

A deadly pandemic going on, economy in the shitter, domestic terrorists wanting to blow up the Capitol and @Jim_Jordan wants to hold gearing on Cancel Culture. What a fucking disgrace. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) March 1, 2021

“We must cancel these people trying to hold us to actual moral standards”



- The GOP — Attorney@Law (@TheGlare_TM) March 1, 2021

Didn't you guys cancel a speaker at CPAC?



And fight to cancel Kaepernick?



And fight to cancel other athletes that kneel?



And fight to cancel protests?



And fight to cancel Keurig?



And fight to cancel Liz Cheney?



So... — Commander T'Pol (Commentary) (@Vulcans_resist) March 1, 2021

they should cancel this hearing would be so meta https://t.co/ndp85y7Tns — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 1, 2021

Cannot wait to see Colin Kaepernick’s testimony at your committee hearing! Woo hoo! — Harlow (@AngryInAGoodWay) March 1, 2021

We're in a pandemic and in the middle of a global climate crisis.... but sure. https://t.co/70nxbmkcNX — Kendra "Gloom is My Beat" Pierre-Louis (@KendraWrites) March 1, 2021

Jim Jordan calls for House hearing on "cancel culture".



That’s cool. First witness:



Colin Kaepernick. — Trent Capelli 🇨🇦🇮🇹 (@TrentCapelli) March 2, 2021

After watching CPAC and seeing things like this coming into the conversation at increasing pace, it's hard to believe that conservative philosophy is anything but dead in the U.S. -- just totally brainless drivel miles beneath the magnitude of the power held by its participants https://t.co/JnuIi1tNHm — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) March 1, 2021

Count me in, Jim! Let’s start with Arrested Development, the McDonald’s fried apple pie, and the Chevy El Camino. https://t.co/QvHXdnufvw — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 2, 2021

Republicans are really trying their best to avoid being held accountable. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 2, 2021

What people worry about in #OH4:



-health care costs

-finding jobs they can raise a family on

-affording retirement



What Jim Jordan works on:

-"cancel culture"



I'm running to work on the issues that matter to working folks in our district. Please RT/follow to join our team. — Jeff Sites for Congress (@Sites4Congress) March 1, 2021

We're managing a pandemic, GOP wants to tilt at windmills.

Maybe the Q is for quixotic? https://t.co/1KsbodK4LL — David Wilson Brown (@davidwbrown) March 1, 2021

I need a national platform to talk about how I'm being oppressed by people who laugh at my tweets! https://t.co/ZefgXi13pD — {{{The Lady Aye - Lipstick Historian}}} (@TheLadyAye) March 1, 2021

A royal emissary from the Kingdom of Stupidton demands an audience with the Court of Consequence to discuss the implications of the Treaty of Not-A-Thing. https://t.co/L5rRkBHmfO — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) March 1, 2021

Imagine being so wildly out of touch with what American families are experiencing in 2021 that you see this as a top priority https://t.co/6QvaRebQye — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) March 1, 2021

never fails to crack me up, "cancel culture" is literally letting the market decide y'all https://t.co/ACXLAHrkLe — Tim Pratt (@timpratt) March 2, 2021

Y'all. They want to hold HEARINGS on the concept of "actions have consequences" https://t.co/UbjsDl1vBh — Amber Naslund (@AmberCadabra) March 1, 2021

I got your “cancel culture” right here, Jim Jordan 🖕🏻#CancelJimJordan pic.twitter.com/IpJ1qcjTWj — Give Tara Dublin Josh Hawley’s Book Deal (@taradublinrocks) March 2, 2021