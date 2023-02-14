What's Hot

Harry Styles Acknowledges ‘Privilege’ After Controversial Grammys Speech

Reporter Reveals What Jason Kelce Said To His Brother After Super Bowl Defeat

Austin Majors, Former Child Actor On 'NYPD Blue,' Dies At 27

Super Bowl ASL Interpreter Goes Viral For Breakout Rihanna Performance

Here's Why People Think Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Over

Jimmy Kimmel Gives ‘Raving Lunatic’ Trump A Scathing Reminder Of His Own Racism

Judge Orders Partial Release Of Georgia Grand Jury Report On Trump Election Interference

Las Vegas Thieves Steal Catalytic Converter From Wienermobile

Some People Were Really Freaked Out By Tubi's Super Bowl Ad

Buckingham Palace Confirms Queen Camilla Tested Positive For COVID-19

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Kate Hudson Explains Why She Didn't 'Second Guess' Getting Married At 21

PoliticsJim Jordan

Jim Jordan's Brazen 'Bipartisan' Claim Gets The Treatment On Twitter

The GOP congressman's "Weaponization of Government" comment was mockingly weaponized against him.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was mocked on Monday for his claim about bipartisanship in a new House GOP committee.

Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee chair, told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo the first hearing of the House committee investigating the “Weaponization of Government” against conservatives was actually bipartisan because Republicans invited Tulsi Gabbard and Jonathan Turley to talk.

“I will point out, you know, our first hearing, it was bipartisan,” he said. “We invited Tulsi Gabbard in to talk, and she was tremendous. On the second panel, Jonathan Turley, he’s testified for Democrats and Republicans. So we tried to make this bipartisan because, frankly, it should be that way.”

Critics questioned the “bipartisan” claim, pointing out that Gabbard and Turley both frequently appear on conservative Fox News.

Gabbard formerly represented Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district as a Democrat. After a failed presidential campaign in 2020, she quit the party and became a paid contributor on Fox. She’s guest hosted for prime-time personality Tucker Carlson.

Attorney Turley is a legal analyst for the channel.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community