Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) celebrated Constitution Day on Friday with a tweet in which he attacked Democrats and said he hoped they would read “the greatest legal document ever written.”
The post drew immediate blowback, given how Jordan voted to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in a futile bid to keep former President Donald Trump in office.
Jordan has also repeatedly peddled Trump’s election lies, even sowing doubt about the electoral process before polling day.
“Irony dies,” one critic responded to Jordan.
Others said they hoped he would read the document.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter