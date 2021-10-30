GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's 'Disfunction' Whine Gets Flipped Back On Him

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) received a sharp reminder after he attempted to attack Democrats by complaining about “disfunction and disorganization” in Washington, but just ended up self-owning yet again.
“We’ve never seen disfunction and disorganization quite this bad in Washington,” the Donald Trump acolyte tweeted on Friday. “Democrats in Congress have no clue what they’re doing,” added the keen promoter of anti-vaccine talking points.
In response, many critics recalled the chaos-engulfed Trump White House ― of which Jordan was a vociferous supporter.