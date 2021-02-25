Rep. Jim Jordan's 'Trump Is The Leader’ Of The GOP Tweet Goes Awry

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan boldly declared on Twitter Thursday that the one-term ex-President Donald Trump “is the leader” of the GOP.
The Ohio Republican ― who is the latest in a long line of Trump sycophants appearing to suggest the party will implode without the former president ― received a series of stinging reminders in response.
Many critics recalled Trump’s 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden and the GOP losing both their House and Senate majorities to the Democrats during the Trump era:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter