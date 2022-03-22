Rep. Jim Jordan’s ‘Don’t Forget’ Tweet Leads To Some Scathing Reminders About Himself

Rep. Jim Jordan posted a “don’t forget” message on Twitter on Monday, but many of the replies were about things he’d probably rather not remember.

As Senate confirmation hearings began for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Jordan tweeted:

Don’t forget what Democrats did to Brett Kavanaugh. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 21, 2022

Kavanaugh’s tense 2018 hearings included questions about accusations that he had sexually assaulted women decades ago. He angrily denied the claims and was confirmed in a 50-48 vote. Since then, there have been new questions raised over the FBI’s background check of Kavanaugh.

Jordan’s tweet caused his name to trend on Twitter, prompting numerous unforgettable reminders from his critics. Some reminded Jordan about his own memory problems, specifically his shifting story about whether or not he spoke to former President Donald Trump on the day of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Others reminded him about his time at Ohio State University, where he served as assistant wrestling coach and was later accused of ignoring molestation claims about the team’s doctor. Jordan has denied those charges, but several athletes come forward to corroborate the story:

Don't forget what Jim Jordan did to hundreds of OSU athletes. pic.twitter.com/026g6he4nr — ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️‍🌈 (@LanceUSA70) March 21, 2022

JimBro can’t remember how many times he spoke with the President during an insurrection, but can somehow remember every moment from a multi day confirmation hearing. Ok then. https://t.co/TpmvgEYTJ1 — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) March 21, 2022

Hey Jim Jordan, Liz Cheney has your text messages.



You should be very worried right now. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) March 22, 2022

We won't forget you lied about your phone calls w/Trump on Jan. 6th when MAGA terrorists assaulted Capitol.

We won't forget you voted to decertify Electoral Votes to overturn 2020 election.

We won't forget you voted twice to acquit Trump of abuse of office & contempt of Congress. https://t.co/WEIsuId1lO — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) March 21, 2022

Don't forget what Brett Kavanaugh did. Refused to shake my hand when I mentioned my daughters murder from gun violence and then LIED about it. As for the women and his behavior, I have every reason to believe he lied about that as well. https://t.co/rHiZI2XN1W pic.twitter.com/cpIJvI4G9C — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 21, 2022

Don’t forget what Gym Jordan did to his students. https://t.co/zapWGDbnxL — Jen Henry 🇺🇸🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@jenresisted) March 21, 2022

He cried and said he loved beer



"Jim Jordan called me crying, groveling, begging me to go against my brother, begging me, crying for a half-hour," DiSabato said Wednesday. "That’s the kind of cover-up that’s going on there." https://t.co/fje0CtU2go — LC 🌊 🆘 (@AZDem_w_Dogs) March 22, 2022

Which ironically is one way to forget what you did at Ohio State. https://t.co/Uf4Rho2aLd — Libertarian Party OH (@LPOhio) March 22, 2022

Don’t forget what Coach Strauss did to wrestlers at Ohio State. George Clooney certainly hasn’t forgotten, Gym Jordan pic.twitter.com/Qry9SVCKhL — Tara Dublin 🇺🇦🌻 (@taradublinrocks) March 21, 2022

Jim Jordan accused of ‘begging’ former Ohio State wrestler not to support reports of sexual abuse https://t.co/XJK8Pf0Uld — Shar G (@hapkidogal) March 21, 2022