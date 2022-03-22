Rep. Jim Jordan’s ‘Don’t Forget’ Tweet Leads To Some Scathing Reminders About Himself

Rep. Jim Jordan posted a “don’t forget” message on Twitter on Monday, but many of the replies were about things he’d probably rather not remember.
As Senate confirmation hearings began for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Jordan tweeted:
Kavanaugh’s tense 2018 hearings included questions about accusations that he had sexually assaulted women decades ago. He angrily denied the claims and was confirmed in a 50-48 vote. Since then, there have been new questions raised over the FBI’s background check of Kavanaugh.
Jordan’s tweet caused his name to trend on Twitter, prompting numerous unforgettable reminders from his critics. Some reminded Jordan about his own memory problems, specifically his shifting story about whether or not he spoke to former President Donald Trump on the day of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Others reminded him about his time at Ohio State University, where he served as assistant wrestling coach and was later accused of ignoring molestation claims about the team’s doctor. Jordan has denied those charges, but several athletes come forward to corroborate the story: