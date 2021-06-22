'Clueless' Jim Jordan's Attack On Biden Backfires Spectacularly On Twitter

Rep. Jim Jordan’s name was trending Monday night on Twitter... and once again it was for all the wrong reasons.

The Ohio Republican attempted to pin a recent rise in gas prices on President Joe Biden:

Average gas price:



June 2020: $2.21

June 2021: $3.07



President Biden’s economy! — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 21, 2021

As Jordan’s critics on Twitter were quick to point out, his tweet fails to mention that widespread shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic last year dramatically reduced travel and, with it, demand for gas.

That caused prices to plunge.

Many of Jordan’s critics were happy to offer a lesson in recent history.

More than a few also delivered some blunt reminders of his own recent past, in which he has been accused of ignoring molestation allegations against Ohio State University’s wrestling team doctor during his time as an assistant coach there.

Jordan denies those charges, but several athletes have corroborated the story.

Cause of Touching

gas price hike kids

🤝

Ignored by Jim Jordan https://t.co/iLZHETF7it — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 21, 2021

u familiar with supply n demand — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) June 21, 2021

God, this man is clueless. Prices were down back in June 2020 because fewer people were driving thanks to Trump's botched job of controlling the virus. And actually, gas prices aren't nearly as high as they should be. https://t.co/gVKwWo4Rcq — Chad McCullough (@chadmccullough) June 22, 2021

Airline tickets were also a bargain when people weren't going anywhere. https://t.co/K1M3yhPtrx — Schooley (@Rschooley) June 21, 2021

Gas got down to $2.14 under Obama. Did you vote for him? — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 21, 2021

I was commuting less in June 2020 than I do now, can't quite remember why. https://t.co/VykoEYZgRL — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 21, 2021

Things ignored by Jim Jordan:



- The real cause of the gas price rise

- Sexual abuse allegations at Ohio State University https://t.co/XSMODcnS4s — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) June 21, 2021

Demand for coffins is way down tho https://t.co/Q2j5vqCrmj — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) June 21, 2021

Last year no one was driving because we were in the middle of a pandemic, but, much like the abuse at Ohio State, Jim Jordan is pretending it didn't happen. https://t.co/KTgDGBNxCS — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 21, 2021

The GOP has found its midterm message: Things were so much better during the height of the pandemic. https://t.co/ftPj4wiufx — Max Steele (@maxasteele) June 21, 2021

GOP Congressman Wants America To Go Back To Good Old Days Of Pandemic That Killed Millions https://t.co/Wsm042UDJH — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 21, 2021

June 2020: Nobody working, travelling, or shopping because Republicans like @Jim_Jordan led by Donald Trump destroyed the economy through conspiracy theories and incompetence.



But, hey, gas was cheap.



I'll take Biden's economy any day. https://t.co/lGkHUeLuUV — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 21, 2021

Gosh, what was going on last summer? https://t.co/Fgd5e2laMI — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) June 21, 2021