People Think Jim Jordan’s Weird Tweet About Fauci And Christmas Is A Spoof. It’s Not.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) attacked Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, on Twitter Friday with a post that many critics mockingly suggested could be a parody.
Jordan latched on to Fauci’s warning that Americans should “avoid travel” over the holidays in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus that’s raging across the country to ask:
“What will he cancel next? Saying Merry Christmas?”
Jordan’s salvo in the so-called “war on Christmas” stunned many.
Critics reminded Jordan how COVID-19 has now killed more than 273,000 Americans with daily case counts, hospitalizations and death toll all rising.
Public health experts fear another dire surge in the figures after data suggested travel was not really avoided nationwide over Thanksgiving.
“It’s like a right-wing mad libs,” one Twitter user said of Jordan’s post.
